Man on death row for killing, raping 5-year-old Wayne Co. girl dies in prison

Eric Lane
Eric Lane(NCDPS)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A man on death row for killing a 5-year-old Wayne County girl has died in prison.

State prison officials say Eric Lane died of natural causes early this morning in Central Prison Medical Center.

The 51-year-old Lane was sentenced to death for the 2002 murder, rape, and kidnapping of Precious Whitfield.

The child was last seen on May 17, 2002, riding her bike outside her grandmother’s house. Her body was found a couple of days later in a creek about seven miles away.

Lane represented himself during the trial and later appealed his conviction. The State Supreme Court in 2011 upheld the conviction and the death sentence.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The plane made a "wheels up" landing this afternoon.
Private plane makes emergency landing at Pitt-Greenville Airport
22-year-old Khalil Jefferson was first reported missing on December 2nd.
Greenville mother asks for help again in the search for missing son
A family member looks over the damage from the Christmas Day fire.
Williamston mom, 5 boys lose everything in Christmas Day fire
Winterville police say the man and woman made off with some $300 in merchandise from the...
GRINCHES IDENTIFIED: Police say the two made off with $300 in goods on Christmas
earthquake
Earthquakes in Eastern NC: Can it happen here?

Latest News

Mt. Olive Pickle Drop canceled for possible thunderstorms
Darius Sessoms cried when he addressed his family in court.
Neighbor accused of killing 5-year-old Wilson boy pleads guilty
Deputies say the church was broken into last week.
Lenoir County deputies searching for man in breaking and entering of church
Habitat Giving
Non-profit organization builds homes for families in need