Man arrested after being accused of sexual assault on woman

George Kendall Milanez, of Greenville
George Kendall Milanez, of Greenville(WITN News)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man was taken into custody and faces sexual assault charges.

On December 2, at approximately 2:00 a.m., Greenville Police officers were approached in the Uptown area by a 21-year-old woman who reported she was sexually assaulted near 5th St. and Cotanche St.

The victim reported to the officers an unknown male took her out of sight of others and forcibly sexually assaulted her. The victim yelled for help, at which point the unknown male walked off in the opposite direction and fled the scene.

After an investigation using city security cameras, investigators identified 37-year-old George Kendall Milanez of Greenville, NC as the suspect.

Milanez has prior convictions for sexual offenses in North Carolina and Louisiana.

The 37-year-old also has several pending charges in Pitt County.

Greenville Police issued a warrant for Milanez’s arrest for a second-degree forcible sexual offense on December 23.

He was taken into custody on December 27 and transported to the Pitt County Detention Center.

Milanez is being held on a $200,000 secure bond.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family member looks over the damage from the Christmas Day fire.
Williamston mom, 5 boys lose everything in Christmas Day fire
Winterville police say the man and woman made off with some $300 in merchandise from the...
GRINCHES IDENTIFIED: Police say the two made off with $300 in goods on Christmas
Christmas Day crash in Illinois kills Duplin County man
22-year-old Khalil Jefferson was first reported missing on December 2nd.
Greenville mother asks for help again in the search for missing son
The plane made a "wheels up" landing this afternoon.
Private plane makes emergency landing at Pitt-Greenville Airport

Latest News

DEPUTIES: Drunk father found holding toddler in arms while driving
DEPUTIES: Drunk father found holding toddler in arms while driving
Eastern Carolina communities’ New Year’s Eve preparations are underway
Eastern Carolina communities’ New Year’s Eve preparations are underway
Greenville mother asks for help again in the search for missing son
Greenville mother asks for help again in the search for missing son
More than 200 stunned seat turtles were rescued
More than 200 stunned seat turtles were rescued