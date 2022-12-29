Man arrested after being accused of sexual assault on woman

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man was taken into custody and faces sexual assault charges.

On December 2, at approximately 2:00 a.m., Greenville Police officers were approached in the Uptown area by a 21-year-old woman who reported she was sexually assaulted near 5th St. and Cotanche St.

The victim reported to the officers an unknown male took her out of sight of others and forcibly sexually assaulted her. The victim yelled for help, at which point the unknown male walked off in the opposite direction and fled the scene.

After an investigation using city security cameras, investigators identified 37-year-old George Kendall Milanez of Greenville, NC as the suspect.

Milanez has prior convictions for sexual offenses in North Carolina and Louisiana.

The 37-year-old also has several pending charges in Pitt County.

Greenville Police issued a warrant for Milanez’s arrest for a second-degree forcible sexual offense on December 23.

He was taken into custody on December 27 and transported to the Pitt County Detention Center.

Milanez is being held on a $200,000 secure bond.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

