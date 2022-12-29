Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in breaking and entering of church

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a man suspected of breaking and entering into a church.

They say on Wednesday, December 21st, deputies responded to an alarm call at Faith Fellowship Church in Kinston, finding an unlocked door in the back of the church.

They say video footage showed this suspect opening the door. Once the alarm went off, the man ran away.

Detectives with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying this person.

You can call the LCSO at 252-559-6100 or Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

