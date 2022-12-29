Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in breaking and entering of church

Suspect accused of breaking and entering in a church
Suspect accused of breaking and entering in a church(Lenoir County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a man suspected of breaking and entering into a church.

They say on Wednesday, December 21st, deputies responded to an alarm call at Faith Fellowship Church in Kinston, finding an unlocked door in the back of the church.

They say video footage showed this suspect opening the door. Once the alarm went off, the man ran away.

Detectives with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying this person.

You can call the LCSO at 252-559-6100 or Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The plane made a "wheels up" landing this afternoon.
Private plane makes emergency landing at Pitt-Greenville Airport
22-year-old Khalil Jefferson was first reported missing on December 2nd.
Greenville mother asks for help again in the search for missing son
A family member looks over the damage from the Christmas Day fire.
Williamston mom, 5 boys lose everything in Christmas Day fire
Winterville police say the man and woman made off with some $300 in merchandise from the...
GRINCHES IDENTIFIED: Police say the two made off with $300 in goods on Christmas
earthquake
Earthquakes in Eastern NC: Can it happen here?

Latest News

Habitat Giving
Non-profit organization builds homes for families in need
Pitt County to host Holiday Safety Fair
Pitt County to host annual Holiday Safety Fair
Mahogany Miller
Police searching again for missing Greenville teenager
Pvt. Washington - US Army - Military Greeting 2022
Pvt. Washington - US Army - Military Greeting 2022