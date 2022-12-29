Greenville police investigating fatal crash on Thomas Langston Road

The accident happened around 1:10 p.m. at the intersection of Thomas Langston Road and...
The accident happened around 1:10 p.m. at the intersection of Thomas Langston Road and Providence Place.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville street remains shut down as police investigate a fatal vehicle crash this afternoon.

The accident happened around 1:10 p.m. at the intersection of Thomas Langston Road and Providence Place.

It involves a Lowe’s Home Improvement truck and another vehicle.

Thomas Langston Road is shut down between Belfair and Langston Boulevard as police investigate the accident.

