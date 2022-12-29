Eastern Carolina communities’ New Year’s Eve preparations are underway

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - New Year’s Eve is approaching and areas across Eastern North Carolina are preparing for their celebrations.

The Shad festival is set to take place in Grifton.

Mount Olive will have a pickle drop - instead of a ball drop - for the town’s New Year’s Eve festival.

“We’ve got this about 18-foot-long boney shad that’s lit up that we’re going to drop at midnight. A lot of people are excited and it’s something funny to do to create excitement. When you’re in a little teeny tiny town like this, you’ve got to invent your own fun so that’s kind of what we do,” said Shad Festival organizer, Tommy Suggs.

After 51 years of celebrating the Shad Festival, out of Contentea creek, the town of Grifton will celebrate its first shad drop.

“You’re going to be a part of history if you’re here with us,” said Tyra Sparrow, Shad Festival committee vice president.

Meanwhile, Mt. Olive Pickle Company’s Manager, Lynn Williams, described the comedy and fun of this year’s celebration.

“It’s like we’re all in on the same joke, we’re all standing around in the cold watching a pickle come drop into the new year,” she said.

Both events are set to start at 7 pm on New Year’s Eve. Along with Mount Olive and Grifton, Greenville will also have a New Year’s celebration at Town Common with live entertainment, music, and an emerald drop at 9 pm Saturday.

