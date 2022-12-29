Contractor shoots at thieves stealing truck, robbing plumbers at worksite: police

A contractor reportedly shot at thieves who robbed plumbers and stole his truck from a worksite...
A contractor reportedly shot at thieves who robbed plumbers and stole his truck from a worksite in Mississippi.(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Authorities in Mississippi say thieves robbed workers who were on the job and stole a truck at a worksite.

WLBT reports two plumbers were robbed at the site and a contractor’s truck was stolen on Wednesday in the Broadmoor area.

Police said the contractor at the worksite ended up shooting at the thieves while they were attempting to leave the area in his truck.

According to authorities, the would-be robbers then crashed into a nearby trailer after taking out several mailboxes on the street.

Jackson police said at least one of the suspects involved was struck by a bullet.

The workers were reportedly performing rehab work at a large property when the incident happened.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family member looks over the damage from the Christmas Day fire.
Williamston mom, 5 boys lose everything in Christmas Day fire
Winterville police say the man and woman made off with some $300 in merchandise from the...
GRINCHES IDENTIFIED: Police say the two made off with $300 in goods on Christmas
Christmas Day crash in Illinois kills Duplin County man
22-year-old Khalil Jefferson was first reported missing on December 2nd.
Greenville mother asks for help again in the search for missing son
The plane made a "wheels up" landing this afternoon.
Private plane makes emergency landing at Pitt-Greenville Airport

Latest News

At least 37 are confirmed dead as a result of the storm in Erie County.
Crime plagues blizzard-buried Buffalo as weather death toll rises
Authorities in California say good Samaritans helped officers pull a car off a 65-year-old...
VIDEO: Good Samaritans help officers lift stolen car off trapped 65-year-old bicyclist
Authorities in California say good Samaritans helped officers pull a car off a 65-year-old...
VIDEO: Good Samaritans help officers pull car off 65-year-old bicyclist
George Kendall Milanez, of Greenville
Man arrested after being accused of sexual assault on woman