College student wins $1 million lottery prize thanks to lucky scratch-off at 7-Eleven

Perla Gomez, a Virginia Beach college student, won a $1 million lottery prize.
Perla Gomez, a Virginia Beach college student, won a $1 million lottery prize.(Virginia Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Gray News) - A college student in Virginia made a lucky lottery purchase while stopping at a convenience store earlier this month.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Perla Gomez turned a $30 scratch-off ticket at a Virginia Beach-area 7-Eleven into a $1 million prize.

Lottery officials said Gomez hit the jackpot while playing a Virginia Lottery’s Commonwealth scratcher game.

Officials said the college student was with her uncle and friend when she scratched the winning ticket.

Gomez had the choice of taking the full $1 million prize over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $640,205 before taxes. She chose the cash option, according to the lottery.

Gomez reportedly cashed the game’s final top prize. Lottery officials said they have since closed the game per their policy to end scratcher games after the last top prize has been claimed.

According to the Virginia Lottery, the chances of winning the game’s top prize were 1 in 1,060,800.

