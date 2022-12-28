Sports Spotlight: Jacksonville’s Henry sets multiple national powerlifting records in her division

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We start with this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight athlete. Jacksonville’s Kate Henry has quickly become one of the nation’s top powerlifters in her age group. She has set multiple national records in the junior 16–17-year-old division.

“Originally I started with a little running phase,” says Jacksonville high student Kate Henry.

“The summer of 2020, I had just started my own personal training business through my home since everything was shutting down. She lives in the same neighborhood as I do,” says Kate’s first trainer Amanda Bublitz.

Passing by in the car led to the start of something special for Jacksonville high school’s Kate Henry.

“Slowly started just basic weight training,” says Bublitz, “I know nothing about powerlifting.”

Kate ended up training at Gold’s Gym.

“I was just lifting casually,” says Kate, “I wasn’t really doing anything with it. I was like I just like going to the gym.”

The gym took Kate’s love of lifting to the next level.

“I was walking in and the lady at the front handed me a flier. She was like I have seen you around, you are pretty strong,” says Henry, “It was like my first powerlifting meet. It was like a kid one, for 18 and under.”

It pushed an already competitive kid into the United States Powerlifting Association ranks.

“I went to a real meet and I really enjoyed it. I set state records there, I didn’t tell them I set state records cause I was so nervous,” says Kate, “I was shaking going up to the platform but after that your confidence goes up.”

Kate’s confidence continued to grow. She began perfecting the squat, bench and deadlift which accumulate to a total weight at meets.

“When I first started I never thought I would be doing this in the first place,” says Henry.

She has hit 325 pounds now in the squat.

“I did hit the national squat record. Then I checked and some other girl beat it by 5 pounds,” says Kate, “I was so upset I was like I need to sign up for a meet right now.”

The competitor in Kate has led to two other national records in her division this year 342 deadlift and 811 pounds total.

“The deadlift I just got the national record in August, someone beat it and I just got it back in December the beginning of this month because I was like I can’t believe she beat me,” says Kate, “I finally got that back and I have the national total as well which is squat, bench, and deadlift combined into one number.”

“To start with basic weight training in my garage to setting national records in two years is insane,”says Bublitz.

Kate is training to compete at nationals in Las Vegas this summer. The 17-year old is now training with coaches who run the regional USPA and is focused on being at her best no matter the others.

“I’m not going to let other people tell me what I can and can’t do,” says Kate, “It is my life and I can’t let people’s judgments ruin my progress.”

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.