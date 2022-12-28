Private plane makes emergency landing at Pitt-Greenville Airport

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A single-engine private plane made an emergency landing this afternoon at the Pitt-Greenville Airport.

The airport was notified shortly after 2:00 p.m. that an aircraft was en route with no landing gear.

The plane, a Beechcraft A36, made a “wheels up” landing a short while ago.

The aircraft is on its belly, surrounded by emergency vehicles on the runway.

It’s not known how many people were onboard the six-seat aircraft, or if there were any injuries.

The FAA says the aircraft is owned by North State Aviators, LLC, in Cary.

Stay with WITN-TV and WITN.com for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.