Private plane makes emergency landing at Pitt-Greenville Airport

The plane made a "wheels up" landing this afternoon.
The plane made a "wheels up" landing this afternoon.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A single-engine private plane made an emergency landing this afternoon at the Pitt-Greenville Airport.

The airport was notified shortly after 2:00 p.m. that an aircraft was en route with no landing gear.

The plane, a Beechcraft A36, made a “wheels up” landing a short while ago.

The aircraft is on its belly, surrounded by emergency vehicles on the runway.

It’s not known how many people were onboard the six-seat aircraft, or if there were any injuries.

The FAA says the aircraft is owned by North State Aviators, LLC, in Cary.

Stay with WITN-TV and WITN.com for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family member looks over the damage from the Christmas Day fire.
Williamston mom, 5 boys lose everything in Christmas Day fire
Winterville police say the man and woman made off with some $300 in merchandise from the...
GRINCHES IDENTIFIED: Police say the two made off with $300 in goods on Christmas
Christmas Day crash in Illinois kills Duplin County man
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
The crash happened shortly after 2:00 p.m. at the intersection of Lee and Third streets in...
Car hits front of Ayden computer store

Latest News

22-year-old Khalil Jefferson was first reported missing on December 2nd.
Greenville mother asks for help again in the search for missing son
ECU defeats Coastal Carolina to win Birmingham Bowl.
Big Plays: How ECU took down Coastal Carolina in Birmingham
First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, December 28, 2022
First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, December 28, 2022
NCEL 12-27-22