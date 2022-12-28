President Biden signs the VETS Credit Act into law

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) -President Joe Biden signs into law a new bill that will help veterans who are students with stability with transferring courses and credits.

The VETS Credit Act is to help student veterans with credit or course transfers in case their program ends or the school closes suddenly. North Carolina Congressman Greg Murphy and Florida Congressman James Buchanan both sponsored this new bill.

“Veterans across this nation earned their benefits with honorable military service to our country. With Rep. Buchanan’s VETS Credit Act signed into law, these benefits are guaranteed so that our servicemen and women returning home have easy access to a college education,” said Murphy.

“I’m proud that my commonsense bill is included in the VETS Credit Act to ensure clerical errors do not prevent dependents from receiving well-earned educational assistance. This is a tremendous step for our outstanding military families. I’d like to thank Congressman Buchanan for including this essential piece of legislation in his bill and the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) for bringing it to my attention.”

The VETS Credit Act passed the U.S. House earlier on May 17th with broad bipartisan support by a vote of 412-1. It passed the U.S. Senate last week unanimously.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.