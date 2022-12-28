ECU defeats Coastal Carolina to win Birmingham Bowl

BIRMINGHAM, A.L. (WITN) - The ECU Pirates are Birmingham Bowl champions after taking down Coastal Carolina.

Quarterback Holton Ahlers led the pirates to a 53-29 victory over the chanticleers.

After a close first half, the pirates dominated second half play.

Ahlers racked up five passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown making for an epic final outing for the senior.

Isaiah Winstead reeled in two touchdowns while Shane Calhoun, Jaylen Johnson, and C.J. Johnson all had touchdowns as well.

The win is the pirates’ first bowl game win since their 37-20 win over Ohio University in the 2013 Beef ‘O’Brady’s Bowl.

