Greenville mother asks for help again in the search for missing son

Sonona Jefferson holds a flyer with her son, Khalil Jefferson's, photo(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina mother is asking the public for help again to find her son who has been missing since early December.

22-year-old Khalil Jefferson was first reported missing on December 2nd. The last place he was seen was Greensprings Park.

Before Christmas, Khalil’s mother, Sonoma Jefferson, led a group of loved ones and strangers along the Greenville Greenway Walking Trail, looking for anything that could lead to finding her son.

On Wednesday, another search will take place at Greenspring Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You’re asked to wear warm, brightly colored clothing, waterproof footwear and to bring a pair of binoculars and a whistle if you can.

