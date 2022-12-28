Greenville is gearing up for the Birmingham Bowl

By Jacyn Abbott
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many Eastern Carolina businesses are showing support for East Carolina University’s football matchup against the Coastal Carolina University Chanticleers.

Rebounding from last year’s canceled bowl game, Pirate fans are ready to take to the field. Especially pirate fan Larry Smith.

“My father lived in Myrtle Beach where Coastal Carolina is. He’s passed now but I’m really excited to see Coastal Carolina and ECU in particular play,” said Smith.

Smith explained the thought of him and his late father teasing each other makes the rivalry prevail even through the loss.

“Oh! I’ve been excited. I wanted ECU to play Coastal Carolina forever. And so when they matched up ECU with Coastal Carolina, I immediately became super excited and super anxious to see this matchup,” said Smith.

That excitement is anticipated throughout the Uptown area. Taprooms and restaurants have been prepping all day.

Doug Rifenburg, the marketing and promotion manager for 5th Street Hardware Restaurants and Taproom, has been prepping a watch party for tonight’s game.

“With the Birmingham bowl going on, we are going to go ahead and have a watch party here tonight. Kind of cool night we thought it was a great way to get people out of the house. Come down to 5th street hardware and taproom,” said Rifenburg.

UBE Owner Don Edwards partnered with 5th Street Hardware for the watch party and offered fans a free shirt or hat for the game.

“It’s been a great year all year long. ECU’s season has just been incredible because we’ve had so many close games and here we’ve had two winning seasons and a bowl game back to back so that always get’s our fan base excited,” said Edwards.

