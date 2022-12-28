DEPUTIES: Drunk father found holding toddler in arms while driving

Shaun Whitehead
Shaun Whitehead(Halifax County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Halifax County man was arrested after deputies say they found him driving drunk with his child in his arms.

Shaun Whitehead is facing child abuse, DWI, and multiple drug charges after his arrest early Friday.

Deputies say they stopped the man’s vehicle on Highway 158 not far from his house with no tail lights nor a license plate. He had the 2-year-old child in his arms and deputies said they smelled alcohol coming from the vehicle.

The 44-year-old man registered a .16 blood alcohol content, according to deputies, which is twice the legal limit in North Carolina.

They also found marijuana, cocaine, as well as amphetamine and dextroamphetamine pills that were packaged for sale, according to a news release.

He was charged with:

  • Child abuse
  • Driving while impaired
  • Driving while license revoked
  • Resisting public officer
  • Brake light/ equipment violation
  • Maintain a vehicle for controlled substance
  • Possession with the intent to sell or deliver marijuana
  • Possession with the intent to sell or deliver cocaine
  • Possession with the intent to sell or deliver Schedule II
  • Felony possession of cocaine
  • Felony possession of Schedule II
  • Possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce
  • Fictitious tag
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

The father was jailed on a $35,000 bond while his child was turned over to the Department of Social Services.

