DEPUTIES: Drunk father found holding toddler in arms while driving

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Halifax County man was arrested after deputies say they found him driving drunk with his child in his arms.

Shaun Whitehead is facing child abuse, DWI, and multiple drug charges after his arrest early Friday.

Deputies say they stopped the man’s vehicle on Highway 158 not far from his house with no tail lights nor a license plate. He had the 2-year-old child in his arms and deputies said they smelled alcohol coming from the vehicle.

The 44-year-old man registered a .16 blood alcohol content, according to deputies, which is twice the legal limit in North Carolina.

They also found marijuana, cocaine, as well as amphetamine and dextroamphetamine pills that were packaged for sale, according to a news release.

He was charged with:

Child abuse

Driving while impaired

Driving while license revoked

Resisting public officer

Brake light/ equipment violation

Maintain a vehicle for controlled substance

Possession with the intent to sell or deliver marijuana

Possession with the intent to sell or deliver cocaine

Possession with the intent to sell or deliver Schedule II

Felony possession of cocaine

Felony possession of Schedule II

Possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce

Fictitious tag

Possession of drug paraphernalia

The father was jailed on a $35,000 bond while his child was turned over to the Department of Social Services.

