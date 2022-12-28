Big Plays: How ECU took down Coastal Carolina in Birmingham

Big Plays: How ECU took down Coastal Carolina in Birmingham
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, N.C. (WITN) - It was a historic night for the ECU football program in Birmingham, Alabama after the Pirates took home their 10th bowl victory in program history.

ECU defeated Coastal Carolina 52-29.

It would be DH Conley grad Holton Ahlers final game with ECU and he came out slinging finding Isaiah Winstead on the 27-yard touchdown to go up 10-0.

Coastal Carolina answers with two touchdowns of their own after Grayson McCall runs it in from 9 yards out to take the lead but he did not return to play in the half after that hard hit.

14-10 Coastal ECU goes back to work. Ahlers connects with Winstead for his 2nd of the first half to regain the lead 24-14 Pirates at the half.

Pirates pull out the trickery as CJ Johnson passes to Ahlers and he is downed just short of the end zone.

Ahlers finds Jaylen Johnson for the short touchdown pass and somehow he hung on. 31-14 ECU

Coastal hit a big touchdown pass but ECU made a fumble recovery count as Ahlers plows in for a short touchdown run. 38-21 ECU after 3 quarters.

The Pirates gave no quarter in the fourth. Ahlers connects with fellow DH Conley grad CJ Johnson for the touchdown. 45-21 ECU

Ahlers set the Birmingham bowl record for passing touchdowns 5 and 6 total touchdowns. ECU wins it 52-29.

The Pirates win their first bowl victory since 2013 and their 10th in program history.

