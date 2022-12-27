Weather History: Notable events that occurred around New Year’s

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Often a holiday of new beginnings or resolutions, New Years is generally a hallmark for many to get a fresh start, including Mother Nature. Since 1864, over 20 weather events occurred around New Years and while rapid, sudden changes in weather at times can be unpredictable, it serves as a reminder that the weather does not care if it is a celebration or a typical day in life. Here are two notable New Years weather events.

1. December 30th, 2010 - January 1, 2011: New Years Tornado Outbreak - A vigorous low pressure system formed in the Rockies and tracked eastward across the Midwest and the Central Plains. By New years, the storm system started to affect Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas with heavy rain and severe storms. Days earlier the Storm Prediction Center highlighted the possibility for strong to severe storms, but there was too much uncertainty in the forecast. Despite this the agency highlighted affected areas under a Slight risk of severe weather, mentioning the potential for tornadoes. Throughout the outbreak a total 37 tornadoes touched down, including an EF3 tornado that killed 4 people in Arkansas.

2. December 26th, 1996 - January 3, 1997: Pacific Northwest Heavy Precipitation Event - A subtropical jet stream setup commonly known as the ‘Pineapple Express’ occurred over Northern California and Oregon setting the stage for one of the worst rain events in nearly 10 years. Several communities along the coast reported double digit rain/snowfall totals, including a whopping 33 inches of rain near Bucks Lake in Northern California.

