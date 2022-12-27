SPORTS SPOTLIGHT: ECU’s Holton Ahlers ends college career with bowl game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One of our Pepsi Sports Spotlight athletes over the years has been D.H. Conley grad Holton Ahlers.

Ahlers plays his final college football game for East Carolina University Tuesday night.

It is not lost on Ahlers and he hopes to leave on a high note. 

″I wouldn’t change these last 5 years for the world,” said the ECU quarterback. “Even the losses man. The brotherhood I have gained and the brothers I have gained in there, and the coaches too. A group of guys who care about this program, care about winning, and losing hurts. I am just proud to be a Pirate and thankful for this time here. After all the yards, touchdowns, wins and records set at quarterback for ECU,

Ahlers, the local boy, and D.H. Conley product says the 8th win of the season, a bowl win, would mean more than them all. 

“When we first got here postseason play wasn’t even an option,” said Ahlers. “We had to totally flip the program. Coach Houston came in and our class bought into it. We got the following classes to buy into it. To be right here and have a chance to play for a ring, to win a bowl game would be huge for this program, huge for this class. I am just proud to be here but the job is not done. If we want to have a special season we got to win it. "

ECU plays Coastal Carolina University in tonight’s Birmingham Bowl.

