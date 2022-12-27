Man fills up wife’s gas tank and wins $1M in the lottery

Christian Kalil won $1 million in the lottery while getting gas for his wife.
Christian Kalil won $1 million in the lottery while getting gas for his wife.(Massachusetts Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (Gray News) – A man in Massachusetts stopped to fill up the gas tank for his wife so she wouldn’t have to do so the next morning and walked away with some extra cash.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery, Christian Kalil picked up a bottle of water for his hockey game while he was at the gas station and bought a $1 million winning lottery ticket at the same time.

He told lottery officials he chose the ticket because it was in dispenser number five and his son was born in the month of May.

Kalil chose to take the annual option on his prize and received the first of 20 annual payments of $50,000, before taxes.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kinston police said they are investigating a suspicious death at this home on Christmas Day.
UPDATE: Kinston police identify man in suspicious Christmas Day death
Greenville police said a female was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle on Darden Drive...
One injured in Greenville after overnight shooting
Authorities say a 4-year-old boy who wandered off during a hike with his father died after he...
Boy, 4, dies after being rescued from freezing river on Christmas Eve
Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter
Joshua Waters (pictured to the right) and David Ross (pictured to the left) are in the Lenoir...
Arrests made after home break-in and van stolen

Latest News

A video shared by Instagram user @guthrie.atx shows a drive-through HEB car wash in Lakeway, a...
Texas car wash frozen with icicles
ECU is set to play Coastal Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl on December 27th at 6:45 p.m.
ECU Pirates ready for tonight’s Birmingham Bowl faceoff with Coastal Carolina
Tina Sandri, CEO of Forest Hills of DC senior living facility, passes a COVID-19 informational...
Respiratory viruses could surge after the holidays, experts warn
Texas car wash frozen with icicles