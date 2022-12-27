GRINCHES WANTED: Police say the two made off with $300 in goods on Christmas

Winterville police say the man and woman made off with some $300 in merchandise from the...
Winterville police say the man and woman made off with some $300 in merchandise from the Speedway on Old Tar Road.(Winterville police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town are hoping you can help them nab a couple of grinches that stole hundreds of dollars in goods from a store Christmas night.

Winterville police say the man and woman made off with some $300 in merchandise from the Speedway on Old Tar Road.

It happened Christmas around 10:25 p.m.

Police said the two came into the store together and left in a gold or silver Lincoln Town Car.

Police said the couple left in this vehicle.
Police said the couple left in this vehicle.(Winterville police)

A reward is being offered for information that leads to their arrests. Anyone with information on who these two are should call Winterville police at 252-756-1105 or Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

