GRINCHES WANTED: Police say the two made off with $300 in goods on Christmas

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town are hoping you can help them nab a couple of grinches that stole hundreds of dollars in goods from a store Christmas night.

Winterville police say the man and woman made off with some $300 in merchandise from the Speedway on Old Tar Road.

It happened Christmas around 10:25 p.m.

Police said the two came into the store together and left in a gold or silver Lincoln Town Car.

Police said the couple left in this vehicle. (Winterville police)

A reward is being offered for information that leads to their arrests. Anyone with information on who these two are should call Winterville police at 252-756-1105 or Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

