Christmas Day crash in Illinois kills Duplin County man

McLEAN COUNTY, IL (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man was killed in a Christmas Day vehicle crash in Illinois.

McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder said the single-vehicle accident happened on Interstate 74 near Carlock, Illinois.

She identified the victim as 71-year-old Herbert Rich III, of Wallace.

The Duplin County man’s van left the highway and crashed.

The coroner said he died from multiple blunt injuries and there was no evidence that the cold temperatures contributed to Rich’s death.

The Illinois State Police and the McLean County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the crash.

