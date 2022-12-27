Car hits front of Ayden computer store

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - No one was hurt Tuesday afternoon after a car crashed into a computer store in one Eastern Carolina town.

The crash happened shortly after 2:00 p.m. at the intersection of Lee and Third streets in downtown Ayden.

The car broke out the front doors of Langley Computers, bending the door frame in the process.

Ayden police said two vehicles collided at the intersection, with one of them ending up hitting the business.

The store was open at the time and fortunately no one inside, nor those people in the vehicles were injured.

Police said they are continuing to investigate what caused the crash.

