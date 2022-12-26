Shoppers in Greenville share best gift return advice

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The season of giving is coming to a close as is the holiday season for some and that means returns and exchanges are on the rise.

As most people know, gift giving can come with hurdles. For example, Blake Bullock’s gift for his wife was not complete. Parts of the actual gift were missing from inside the box.

“We are returning a cover for apple watch because part of it was in there and part of it was not,” said Bullock.

The Bullocks live in Greenville and were out among the global masses taking part in holiday gift returns Monday.

“Keep your receipt and bring everything you need. Hopefully, we got everything and it’ll go smooth,” Bullock said

Other must have information?

Know the company’s return policy,

Have an email conformation or an order number

ID if required

How and where to return it.

goTRG, a logistics company focused on returns reports that 6 in 10 retailers have changed their return policies this year.

From shortening the time frame shoppers have to send an item back, to charging fees or telling shoppers they’ll have to cover shipping costs themselves.

Clifton Gray who returned an electric shaver said he was prepared with the item and receipt but also packed some patience for the trip.

“Well, there was a long line, but you just be patient. I think patience goes a long way. It’s Christmas… what’s the rush? What’s the Rush?” said Gray.

Nita Burroughs said you should also bring some kindness.

“Make sure you have everything ready to go. Have your receipt, and that makes it simple for them. And they are so good, if you are good to them,” said Burroughs.

Another thing to be mindful of stores that will provide a number of days rather than a cutoff date for returns, and if something does get out of sorts with a return, like not having a gift receipt, contact a company’s customer service. A sales representative may be able to help you track down name of the person who sent the gift and help you from there.

