One injured in Greenville after overnight shooting

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating after finding a gunshot victim in a car overnight.

Greenville police said officers responded to a shots fired call around 3:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Darden Drive.

Calls to 911 said that there were multiple shots fired.

Officers said they ended up finding a female victim inside a parked vehicle near a home. Police said she was taken to ECU Health with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries from gunfire.

Investigators said they were able to recover evidence at the scene and talked to several residents.

Police said they don’t know a motive in the shooting at this time.

