ECU prepares to take on Coastal Carolina in Birmingham Bowl

BIRMINGHAM, A.L. (WITN) - The final preparations are underway as the ECU Pirates look to snag a bowl game win on Tuesday.

ECU is set to play Coastal Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Alabama at 6:45 p.m.

The teams held their final walkthroughs at the field on Monday.

Both coaches feel their teams are ready to go.

“Literally we were at this point last year when the military bowl got cancelled. We were on this day,” said ECU head coach Mike Houston. “East Carolina University has 9 bowl wins in the history of the program. That’s great, but that’s not a ton. It’s not like we’ve won 30 bowls. So, to get a tenth bowl win, that’s significant. That’s been really the thing that what we’ve focused on with the players is just the significance of being in this situation and having the opportunity to do something special.

“They have a lot of weapons. I probably don’t have enough time to list all of them. Running backs extremely good, quarterbacks, man he seems like he’s been there twenty years. He can do it all,” said Chad Skaggs, Coastal Carolina’s interim head coach.

Sports Director Eric Gullickson will be at Tuesday’s game an have preview coverage beginning on WITN First at Four.

