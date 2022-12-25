Arrests made after home break-in and van stolen

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies arrested two men in relation to a home break-in and stolen van.

Joshua Waters and David Ross have been arrested after stealing a van and breaking into an Alphonso Waters Road home, according to Lenoir County Sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies say “thanks to the help of a GPS system,” the van and three people were found in Wayne County. Wayne County Sherriff’s Office turned the van and three people in custody over to LCSO, and arrested two men.

The stolen van was recovered, and Waters and Ross were charged with multiple accounts: breaking and entering, felony larceny, possession of stolen property and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Ross was jailed under a $36,000 secured bond, and Waters was jailed under a $25,000 secured bond.

“Our deputies with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office did an outstanding job,” Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers said. “We are appreciative of the cooperation of our friends at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the incident and arresting the individuals responsible for this criminal activity.”

The sheriff said the investigation into this crime is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.