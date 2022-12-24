Severe winter weather leaves thousands without power

N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of Duke Energy customers in our state are facing power outages due to the frigid temperatures and gusty winds.

According to PowerOutage.US, 465,635 customers in North Carolina are currently without power as of 8:45 A.M Saturday.

Duke Energy says its conducting rolling blackouts due to high demands for energy amid the cold weather,

In a statement issued on Twitter, the company said “as extreme temps drive unusually high energy demand across the Carolinas we have begun short temporary power outages. These emergency outages are necessary to protect the energy grid against longer, more widespread outages. We appreciate your patience.”

Duke Energy says that over 9,000 customers in both Lenoir and Craven County are without power. Along with 14,000 customers in Onslow and 10,000 in Carteret.

Duke Energy’s outage map showed 3,000 customers in the New Bern area also reported a loss of power due to fallen power lines caused by high winds.

The multi-state winter storm has hit the U.S. with deadly temperatures, high winds, and heavy snow.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.