Russell’s First Alert Forecast: The core of the arctic air is here! Temps begin to warm by late week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The coldest air of the season has arrived and is shaping up to be the coldest Christmas in nearly 20 years in parts of Eastern NC

Sunshine sticks around for the weekend and may help with the extremely cold temperatures for a bit. Wind sticks around for Saturday, but it won’t be nearly as strong as it was Friday. Air temperature falls back into the teens by Sunday morning without much of a wind chill.

Temperatures will gradually warm back up after Christmas with next week’s highs going from the low 40s and lows in the 20s. 60s are possible by next weekend.

DROUGHT MONITOR: As of Thursday’s (12/22) update, most Eastern NC counties are still in a moderate drought or abnormally dry conditions. Multiple communities are running several inches below normal for the year. A slight improvement is expected in next week’s update.

Saturday

Sunny skies, but very cold. High of 29. Wind W 10-17.

Saturday Night

Clear, but bitter cold for Santa. Low of 18. Wind W 4-8.

Christmas Day

Sunny and cold, but calmer winds. High of 35. Wind W 5-10.

