Police: Woman tracks down stolen car, kills 2 men at gas station

Police in St. Louis say a woman has been arrested after shooting two men at a gas station. (Source: KMOV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis County woman is charged with two counts of first-degree murder after she tracked down her stolen car and allegedly killed two men outside a gas station, police said.

Demesha Coleman, 35, of Spanish Lake, was charged Thursday in the deaths of Darius Jackson, 19, and Joseph Farrar, 49. Another man was shot in the head during the shootout but survived.

It was not immediately clear which, if any, of the three men were suspected of stealing Coleman’s car, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Surveillance video showed Coleman walking up to a Hyundai Tucson at the gas station with a man who was also carrying a weapon, according to a police detective. Police have not released the man’s name.

The video shows Coleman opening the car door with her gun raised, while the man opens another door, also with his gun raised.

Coleman opened fire and sparked the shootout, police said.

She told detectives during a recorded interview that she went to the gas station to take her stolen car back, police said.

Coleman, who has no prior criminal history, is charged with two counts of murder, one count of assault and three counts of armed criminal action. Online court records do not name an attorney for Coleman.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power Outages
Thousands without power in North Carolina as temperatures drop
Town receives $899,999 to bring Main St. back to life
Town receives $899,999 to bring Main Street back to life
A personal look at 25 years in ENC
25 years of reporting in ENC: My story
Robert Smith
Man arrested after selling drugs to Beaufort County deputies
Sonona Jefferson holding a picture of her son, Khalil Jefferson, stands next to Greenville...
Mother continues appeal for help in finding son last seen in Greenville

Latest News

Police said the mall was placed on lockdown Friday night because of a reported shooting.
Mall of America lockdown lifted after reported shooting
Shoppers head to Target on Friday before Christmas
ENC shoppers head to stores for last-minute Christmas gifts
This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec on...
LA jury convicts Tory Lanez of shooting Megan Thee Stallion
Mechanics offer advice for drivers ahead of bitterly cold weekend