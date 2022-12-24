Mechanics offer advice for drivers ahead of bitterly cold weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Temperatures are quickly dropping here in the Carolinas with lows expected below freezing tonight. That can cause problems for families planning road trips for Christmas weekend.

However, if you take the proper safety measures, you shouldn’t have any issues. It’s important to take it slow and stay safe even if you aren’t encountering snow.

“I checked my air pressure, checked my fluids before I left and then I headed on out,” said driver Dawan Worsley.

That’s what experts at Pugh’s Tire and Service Center in Greenville recommend all drivers do.

“Probably the top three things checked would be your tires, antifreeze and also battery because cold weather can kill a battery,” said Colby Pugh, Pugh’s store manager.

Even with all the prep before you leave, you still don’t want to be stranded without an emergency kit. Make sure to pack water, non-perishable foods, a first aid kit, jumper cables, a flashlight and something to keep you warm in case you have to stop along the road for a while.

If you still aren’t sure you checked everything properly, experts recommend getting your car looked at just to be safe.

“It’s definitely a good idea to get your car checked over before going on a trip. Nobody wants to deal with car trouble on the side of the road. It’s a good idea to get, ya know, whoever you trust in your hometown to go ahead and check it before you to leave and have to deal with car trouble on the side of the road,” said Pugh.

With Christmas just days away, today is the busiest travel day across the county. Make sure you leave early and plan for traffic delays. Here is some good news for your road trip though: gas prices are still down in North Carolina, averaging about $2.90 according to AAA.

