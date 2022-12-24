Have you seen this person?

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing person.

Brittney Dudley was last seen at her home on Cherry Road in Washington around 11:50 a.m. on Christmas Eve.

The 21-year-old was wearing a pink, brown, and white sweater with black leggings, and black tennis shoes.

According to deputies, Dudley has long brown hair with blonde highlights and green eyes, stands at about 5′ 9″ tall, and weighs approximately 270 lbs.

If you know the whereabouts of Brittney Dudley, you are asked to call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency.

