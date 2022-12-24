Have you seen this person?

A missing 21-year-old last seen on Christmas Eve.
A missing 21-year-old last seen on Christmas Eve.(The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing person.

Brittney Dudley was last seen at her home on Cherry Road in Washington around 11:50 a.m. on Christmas Eve.

The 21-year-old was wearing a pink, brown, and white sweater with black leggings, and black tennis shoes.

According to deputies, Dudley has long brown hair with blonde highlights and green eyes, stands at about 5′ 9″ tall, and weighs approximately 270 lbs.

If you know the whereabouts of Brittney Dudley, you are asked to call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power Outages
Thousands without power in North Carolina as temperatures drop
Michael Strickland in critical condition following shooting
Lenoir County shooting leaves one man in critical condition
A personal look at 25 years in ENC
25 years of reporting in ENC: My story
Christmas weekend will be frigid as daytime highs stay in the 30s Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
First Alert Weather Day: Arctic blast forces cold air into the East
Officials say that Blake Rodgers, a 22-year-old apprentice lineworker, was killed in Ohio.
Utility worker killed while restoring power during winter storm, officials say

Latest News

UPDATE: areas can expect rolling blackouts for the next few days
RUSSELL FIRST ALERT 1224
NC- 58
Down power lines close Lenoir County Road
LOOK AT THOSE LIGHTS WINNERS 2022