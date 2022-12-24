ENC shoppers head to stores for last-minute Christmas gifts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Although it was a chilly and windy Friday, that didn’t stop people from flocking to stores ahead of the Christmas holiday.

According to Business Insider, the Thursday before Christmas Eve is one of the busiest shopping days of the year. But today, the 23rd, was predicted to be even worse, with sales expected to top Black Friday.

Shoppers in the east backed up that statistic. They packed their favorite stores, walking out with more bags than they could carry Friday afternoon.

WITN talked to some, like Greenville shopper Nick Kelly, who feel it’s okay to wait until the last minute.

“Most was for [my wife], but most after that was for my nieces,” Kelly said, describing his purchases. “Got to get them the Frozen stuff, clothes, belts, and gum. All the good stuff.”

The holiday spirit was in the air, but those who were doing last-minute shopping said they can’t wait until Christmas Day so they can take a break from stores.

If you are doing last-minute shopping, experts suggest locking the doors on your vehicle when going from store to store.

