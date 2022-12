LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County is facing road closures and power outages due to the winter weather.

Both directions of NC-58 are closed in Lenoir County near Heath Road due to road obstruction.

The NCDOT says the road closure began at 2:23 A.M. and is expected to reopen at 3:30 P.M.

