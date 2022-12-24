CDR Gotowka, Navy - Military Greeting 2022

CDR Gotowka, Navy - Military Greeting
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Once again, WITN is pleased to share video greeting cards from our troops stationed around the world, wishing their loved ones happy holidays!

Scroll through the list of clips to find your loved ones or someone from your hometown. Click the link to play the video.

WITN’s Military Holiday Greetings are sponsored by CleanEatz, CS Collins Seamless Gutters and by State Farm Agent Timothy Sawyer.

CS Collins Seamless Gutters
State Farm Agent Timothy Sawyer
Clean Eatz

