Thousands without power in North Carolina as temperatures drop

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A cold front pushing across North Carolina has already knocked out power to thousands of utility customers across the state.

A combination of rain and strong winds settling into the region is creating the dangerous recipe.

As of midday Friday, the outages included more than 200,000 customers across the state, including more than 150,000 customers from Duke Energy alone.

In Eastern Carolina, Craven and Pamlico Counties are the worst hit with more than 4,000 customers without power. And nearly all of Greene County is without power with 2,030 of its 2,647 customers reporting outages.

Jones, Lenoir, Martin, Washington, Beaufort, and Bertie counties all have more than 1,000 customers without power.

Duke Energy expects an increase in energy usage as people try to stay warm this weekend. The company suggested anyone able should try and refrain from turning up their thermostat.

