Staying mentally healthy during the holidays

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -For some, the holidays bring cheer and excitement for things like presents and family gatherings.

But for others, it can bring anxiety and even seasonal depression.

Alexandria Richardson with Mindpath Health says it’s very common for people to experience things like depression and anxiety around the holidays.

If you find yourself dealing with these issues, she encourages people to create a plan, both financially and physically, if you are going to a gathering, create boundaries and get a good amount of sleep.

She also says the holiday season is a good time for those who maybe don’t struggle with their mental health, to check in with a therapist.

By doing this, you can help prevent mental health issues in the future or work on things you may have felt were minor issues.

