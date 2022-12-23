Staying mentally healthy during the holidays

For some, the holidays mean depression and arguments
For some, the holidays mean depression and arguments
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -For some, the holidays bring cheer and excitement for things like presents and family gatherings.

But for others, it can bring anxiety and even seasonal depression.

Alexandria Richardson with Mindpath Health says it’s very common for people to experience things like depression and anxiety around the holidays.

If you find yourself dealing with these issues, she encourages people to create a plan, both financially and physically, if you are going to a gathering, create boundaries and get a good amount of sleep.

She also says the holiday season is a good time for those who maybe don’t struggle with their mental health, to check in with a therapist.

By doing this, you can help prevent mental health issues in the future or work on things you may have felt were minor issues.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Town receives $899,999 to bring Main St. back to life
Town receives $899,999 to bring Main Street back to life
Robert Smith
Man arrested after selling drugs to Beaufort County deputies
Sonona Jefferson holding a picture of her son, Khalil Jefferson, stands next to Greenville...
Mother continues appeal for help in finding son last seen in Greenville
An accident at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Glenburnie Road sent...
Accident injures two at intersection in New Bern
A personal look at 25 years in ENC
25 years of reporting in ENC: My story

Latest News

Power Outages
Thousands without power in North Carolina as temperatures drop
Goldsboro police investigating ATM robbery
Rocky Mount Police arrest homicide suspect
Rocky Mount Police investigate homicide, make arrest
Capt. Donovan Farmer - US Army - Military Greeting 2022
Capt. Donovan Farmer - US Army - Military Greeting 2022