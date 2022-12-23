State troopers warn people driving at night for the holidays to be aware of animals

By Jaylen Holloway
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -As you gas up your vehicle to get ready to hit the road over the next few days, you’ll want to be on the lookout for deer, especially at night.

“Wildlife is wildlife,” said Rico Stephens, North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper. “To them, the roadway is just another crossing. They don’t see it as danger.”

Thousands of people drive every year during the holiday season, particularly after dark. However, it can be risky due to the fact that wildlife sometimes runs across the highway.

Deer and many other animals tend to hang out in wood lines near roads, which is why Stephens says you should monitor your speed.

“Should you be in a collision with an animal, by reducing that speed hopefully you’ll minimize damage or any injuries,” Stephens said.

Many don’t enjoy driving at night because animal collisions happen often, especially in North Carolina.

According to a report by State Farm, the Tar Heel State ranks 17th among states with the highest risk for animal collisions.

Stephens says he wants people to remember not to swerve if they do come across an animal.

“If you see an animal in the road or it appears in front you and you are operating your vehicle,” Stephens said, “Try to bring your vehicle to a slow and safe stop.”

Stephens also wants people to know that if they hit an animal, not to get out of the car to remove it from the road because cars may not see them.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Town receives $899,999 to bring Main St. back to life
Town receives $899,999 to bring Main Street back to life
Sonona Jefferson holding a picture of her son, Khalil Jefferson, stands next to Greenville...
Mother continues appeal for help in finding son last seen in Greenville
Robert Smith
Man arrested after selling drugs to Beaufort County deputies
An accident at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Glenburnie Road sent...
Accident injures two at intersection in New Bern
First responders were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. in Smith County, Texas, about 100...
Tree trimmer dies after falling from tree, officials say

Latest News

Camp Lejeune MARSOC Marine killed in Iraq
Camp Lejeune MARSOC Marine killed in Iraq
State troopers warn people driving at night for the holidays to be aware of animals
State troopers warn people driving at night for the holidays to be aware of animals
Lenoir County shooting leaves one man in critical condition
Lenoir County shooting leaves one man in critical condition
Michael Strickland in critical condition following shooting
Lenoir County shooting leaves one man in critical condition