Samsung recalls more than 650K washing machines over fire hazard

Samsung has recalled their Top-Loading Washing Machines because of a fire hazard.
Samsung has recalled their Top-Loading Washing Machines because of a fire hazard.(CPSC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you own a Samsung Top-Loading Washing Machine, there’s a recall you should know about.

Samsung is recalling more than 650,000 machines with super speed wash because of a fire hazard.

The company said the machines can short-circuit and overheat.

Samsung has received more than 50 reports of smoking, melting, overheating or fires from the washers. Some cases resulted in property damage, and three people reported injuries from smoke inhalation.

A software repair is available.

Details on the recall and the update can be found on the company’s website.

In the meantime, the company said to immediately stop using the washer.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Town receives $899,999 to bring Main St. back to life
Town receives $899,999 to bring Main Street back to life
Robert Smith
Man arrested after selling drugs to Beaufort County deputies
Sonona Jefferson holding a picture of her son, Khalil Jefferson, stands next to Greenville...
Mother continues appeal for help in finding son last seen in Greenville
An accident at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Glenburnie Road sent...
Accident injures two at intersection in New Bern
A personal look at 25 years in ENC
25 years of reporting in ENC: My story

Latest News

Video shows street before and during blizzard
Eleven-year-old Madalina Cojocari is seen here with a horse named Rayne. It was one of two new...
FBI releases new photos of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, missing girl from North Carolina
It's a cold mess.
Massive winter storm brings frigid temps, snow and ice to US
Power Outages
Thousands without power in North Carolina as temperatures drop