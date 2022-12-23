Passengers evacuated after Staten Island Ferry engine fire

The U.S. Coast Guard evacuated the passengers to the St. George Ferry Terminal on Staten Island. (GERARD LAVELLE, TMX, CNN, Gerard Lavelle/TMX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Emergency personnel evacuated nearly 900 passengers from a Staten Island Ferry vessel Thursday evening following a fire in the ship’s engine room.

The New York City Fire Department said units responded to a report of a fire in the mechanical room of a ship in upper New York Bay shortly after 5 p.m., WNBC-TV reported.

Five people were reported injured, three of them requiring hospital treatment, WNBC-TV said.

The U.S. Coast Guard evacuated the passengers, including several wearing life jackets, to the St. George Ferry Terminal on Staten Island. The ferry’s 16 crew members were also taken off the boat. The evacuation took less than an hour, WNBC-TV reported.

The NYC Department of Transportation said the vessel, the Sandy Ground, was temporarily anchored near Bayonne, New Jersey, as passengers were transferred. A spokesperson for NY Waterway said one of its ferries assisted with the evacuation.

The fire department said the fire was contained to the ship’s engine room and stack.

___

Video producer Annika Wolters contributed to this report from Bangkok.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Town receives $899,999 to bring Main St. back to life
Town receives $899,999 to bring Main Street back to life
Sonona Jefferson holding a picture of her son, Khalil Jefferson, stands next to Greenville...
Mother continues appeal for help in finding son last seen in Greenville
Robert Smith
Man arrested after selling drugs to Beaufort County deputies
An accident at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Glenburnie Road sent...
Accident injures two at intersection in New Bern
First responders were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. in Smith County, Texas, about 100...
Tree trimmer dies after falling from tree, officials say

Latest News

The U.S. Coast Guard evacuated the passengers to the St. George Ferry Terminal on Staten Island.
Passengers evacuated from Staten Island ferry
North Carolina Highway Patrol encourages people driving at night to keep their head on the...
State troopers warn people driving at night for the holidays to be aware of animals
The report was released after the panel interviewed over 1,000 witnesses, held 10 hearings and...
Jan. 6 committee releases full final report
Arizona police say 34-year-old Stephen Joseph Anderson has been arrested after stabbing a woman...
Police: Man tries to bring woman back to life by stabbing her in heart