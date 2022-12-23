2 dead, 4 wounded in Paris shooting, officials say

A shooting in central Paris on Friday has left multiple people wounded, authorities said. One...
A shooting in central Paris on Friday has left multiple people wounded, authorities said. One person was arrested.(Gray News, file)
By ANGELA CHARLTON
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
PARIS (AP) — Authorities say two are dead, four are wounded in a Paris shooting; a 69-year-old suspect is in custody.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Previous story follows:

PARIS (AP) — A shooting in central Paris on Friday has left multiple people wounded, authorities said. One person was arrested.

The reason for the shooting wasn’t immediately clear.

Police cordoned off the area in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital, and the Paris police department warned people to stay away from the area. It said one person was arrested, without providing details.

An emergency services official said multiple people were wounded, without elaborating. The official wasn’t authorized to be publicly named.

