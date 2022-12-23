Look At Those Lights contest winner announced

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s time to crown this year’s Look At Those Lights contest winners! We’ve had another year of stellar submissions, but there can only be one grand prize winner!

This year’s grand prize winner of a $300 Visa gift card is Carolyn Horn and her Lucas Lane Christmas Lights. This display comes to us from Hubert in Onslow County. Horn said that they’ve been collecting decorations for over 30 years. She said that her kids wanted to make sure Santa could see their house. No doubt about it, that mission was a success.

This year’s runner-up comes to us from Johnny McKown and his home on Delanie Way in New Bern. He says that this year’s display was created with 212 structures, 27 trees and over 80,000 lights. Side by side, McKown and his son Jeremy worked to put it all together. Mckown made sure to note that this one’s for his mother. For their efforts they get a $150 Visa gift card.

Congratulations, and thanks to all of our entries and those of you who took time to vote in this year’s contest.

Click here to view the Look At Those Lights video gallery.

