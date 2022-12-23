Lenoir County shooting leaves one man in critical condition

Michael Strickland in critical condition following shooting
Michael Strickland in critical condition following shooting(LCSO)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A shooting in Lenoir County Thursday has left a man in critical condition with what authorities say are life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after noon, Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of two men with gunshot wounds at separate locations in Deep Run.

The preliminary investigation revealed the men were initially outside a residence on Will Cunningham Road when a disturbance started between the men and a resident of the home. In all, four men were involved in the incident.

Deputies say 36-year-old Michael Shane Strickland was shot in the head. They say his brother took him from the shooting scene and was located at a home on Eric Sparrow Road.

He was transported to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville where he is currently in critical condition.

Authorities believe Strickland shot 40-year-old Demetrice Fullwood in the leg. They say he was grazed by a bullet and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

At this time, no one has been charged but the sheriff’s office is going to review the case with the district attorney.

