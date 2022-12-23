Goldsboro police investigating ATM robbery

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are investigating after an early morning bank robbery Friday.

Officers responded at approximately 4:10 a.m. to the PNC Bank located at 106 N. Spence Ave. in reference to an ATM burglar alarm call.

Upon arrival, officers found the ATM damaged, as well as evidence of a breaking and entering.

An unknown amount of money was taken.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call or text Wayne County Crime Stoppers at (919) 735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.

Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards for information leading to arrests of up to $500 for misdemeanors with the recovery of drugs, firearms, property, or fugitive arrests and up to $1,000 for felony arrests.

