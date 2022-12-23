First Alert Weather Day: Arctic blast arriving Friday; Bitter cold holiday weekend to follow

Wind chills will tumble into the single digits by sunrise Saturday
Christmas weekend will be frigid as daytime highs stay in the 30s Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
By Charlie Ironmonger and Jim Howard
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The much anticipated arctic front will move through by late morning Friday, with tumbling temps to follow. We’ll only get a few hours of 50s before temperatures fall into the 30s by early afternoon Friday. The wind chill will be brutal. Wind gusts around 40 mph will produce wind chill values in the teens by sunset Friday. Have all the winter gear ready to go this afternoon.

By sunrise Saturday, the air temp will bottom out in the teens, with frigid wind chill values in the single digits. A wind chill advisory is in effect for all counties from sunset Friday through 9:00 AM Saturday.

First Alert Weather Day 12/23
And then we are left with clear skies, cold air, and a need for chapstick for Christmas weekend. Winds will still be breezy on Saturday, but won’t reach Friday’s levels. Temperatures will stay below freezing for most on Christmas Eve with a brief 3-4 hour warm up above 32° planned for Christmas Day (in the early afternoon). Overnight lows will drop into the upper teens to low 20s both nights, creating hazardous conditions for pets and plumbing. Make sure to take care of both PRIOR to the cold air’s arrival.

Overnight lows will tumble into the teens over the weekend
