Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Dangerous Wind Chills Overnight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’ve lost the sun and temperatures are dropping quickly. It’s all about the wind chill tonight. It’ll feel like single digits by 10 PM and could be near or below 0 by sunrise. Limit time outdoors and protect the skin during this cold weather. Temperatures are expected to stay below freezing Friday evening through Sunday afternoon. Protect pipes and pets.

Sunshine sticks around for the weekend and may help with the extremely cold temperatures for a bit. Wind sticks around for Saturday, but it won’t be nearly as strong as it was Friday. Air temperature falls back into the teens by Sunday morning without much of a wind chill.

Temperatures will gradually warm back up after Christmas with next week’s highs going from the low 40s and lows in the 20s. 60s are possible by next weekend.

DROUGHT MONITOR: As of Thursday’s (12/22) update, most Eastern NC counties are still in a moderate drought or abnormally dry conditions. Multiple communities are running several inches below normal for the year. A slight improvement is expected in next week’s update.

Friday Night

Clear, breezy, and bitter cold. Low of 16. Wind W 15-25. Wind chill: 0-10°.

Saturday

Sunny skies, but very cold. High of 30. Wind W 10-17.

Saturday Night

Clear, but bitter cold for Santa. Low of 18. Wind W 4-8.

Christmas Day

Sunny and cold, but calmer winds. High of 35. Wind W 5-10.

