WITN promotes “Designate a Driver” campaign

Designate a Driver 2022′s goal is to highlight the danger of drinking and driving to motorists around ENC. Alcohol is the leading cause of traffic fatalities and kills nearly 28 people a day in the United States.(Source:Bankrate)

Drivers are considered legally impaired when their blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) are above .08 grams per deciliter (g/dL).(Source:NHTSA) Although everyone’s body is different, the standard pour for adults is 2-3 drinks before the legal limit is exceeded.(Source:Bankrate) In 2020, over 11,000 deaths in motor vehicle accidents involved at least one alcohol-impaired driver and on average, an alcohol-impaired fatality happened every 45 minutes.(Source: NHTSA)

There are 5 levels of misdemeanor Driving While Intoxicated. Level 5 is the minimal fine starting at $200 and a 24 hour jail sentence. Level 1 can be a fine up to $4000 and a minimum jail sentence of 30 days. Although this is the standard punishment for drinking and driving, fines and sentences can fluctuate depending on repeat offenders and consequences of the crash.(Source:NCDPS)

