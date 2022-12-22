WITN promotes “Designate a Driver” campaign

Designate a Driver is sponsored by 264 Shoes and Apparel.
Designate a Driver is sponsored by 264 Shoes and Apparel.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is partnering to promote safe driving and healthy choices as we approach New Year’s Eve.

Designate a Driver 2022′s goal is to highlight the danger of drinking and driving to motorists around ENC. Alcohol is the leading cause of traffic fatalities and kills nearly 28 people a day in the United States.(Source:Bankrate)

Drivers are considered legally impaired when their blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) are above .08 grams per deciliter (g/dL).(Source:NHTSA) Although everyone’s body is different, the standard pour for adults is 2-3 drinks before the legal limit is exceeded.(Source:Bankrate) In 2020, over 11,000 deaths in motor vehicle accidents involved at least one alcohol-impaired driver and on average, an alcohol-impaired fatality happened every 45 minutes.(Source: NHTSA)

There are 5 levels of misdemeanor Driving While Intoxicated. Level 5 is the minimal fine starting at $200 and a 24 hour jail sentence. Level 1 can be a fine up to $4000 and a minimum jail sentence of 30 days. Although this is the standard punishment for drinking and driving, fines and sentences can fluctuate depending on repeat offenders and consequences of the crash.(Source:NCDPS)

WITN wants everyone to enjoy the holidays in a safe and responsible way.

Designate a Driver is sponsored by 264 Shoes and Apparel.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick White
RIDDLE: Attorney sacrificed himself to save others during Goldsboro law firm shooting
Robert Smith
Man arrested after selling drugs to Beaufort County deputies
Town receives $899,999 to bring Main St. back to life
Town receives $899,999 to bring Main Street back to life
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Graduating class's farewell bottle found in Portugal
Ocracoke School’s Class of 2020 graduation send off bottle found in Portugal

Latest News

Holiday Mental Health
Holiday Mental Health
Weighted blankets currently under recall blamed for deaths of children at Camp Lejeune
An accident at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Glenburnie Road sent...
Accident injures two at intersection in New Bern
Craven Co. breaking & entering suspect
Juvenile suspect identified in Craven County breaking and entering case.