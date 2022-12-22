Winterville police seek help finding person of interest in attempted murder case

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Winterville Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a person of interest in a shooting that occurred December 10.

They say around 7:00 pm, a man was attacked from behind as he was trying to enter his home near the intersection of Jessica Drive and Kinsey Loop.

The victim suffered several gun shot wounds.

His family is asking for assistance from the community to help identify the suspect in the shooting, and Winterville Police Department is currently following up on several leads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winterville Police Department at 252-756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

There is a substantial reward to anyone with information which leads to the arrest of the suspect.

