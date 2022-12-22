Winterville police seek help finding person of interest in attempted murder case

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Winterville Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a person of interest in a shooting that occurred December 10.

They say around 7:00 pm, a man was attacked from behind as he was trying to enter his home near the intersection of Jessica Drive and Kinsey Loop.

The victim suffered several gun shot wounds.

His family is asking for assistance from the community to help identify the suspect in the shooting, and Winterville Police Department is currently following up on several leads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winterville Police Department at 252-756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

There is a substantial reward to anyone with information which leads to the arrest of the suspect.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick White
RIDDLE: Attorney sacrificed himself to save others during Goldsboro law firm shooting
Robert Smith
Man arrested after selling drugs to Beaufort County deputies
Town receives $899,999 to bring Main St. back to life
Town receives $899,999 to bring Main Street back to life
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Graduating class's farewell bottle found in Portugal
Ocracoke School’s Class of 2020 graduation send off bottle found in Portugal

Latest News

Sonona Jefferson holding a picture of her son, Khalil Jefferson, stands next to Greenville...
Mother continues appeal for help in finding son last seen in Greenville
Designate a Driver is sponsored by 264 Shoes and Apparel.
WITN promotes “Designate a Driver” campaign
Holiday Mental Health
Holiday Mental Health
Weighted blankets currently under recall blamed for deaths of children at Camp Lejeune