Weighted blankets currently under recall blamed for deaths of children at Camp Lejeune

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Target Corporation, are announcing the recall of about 204,000 Pillowfort Weighted Blankets.

They say that children can become entrapped by unzipping and entering the blanket, posing a risk of death by asphyxiation.

The CPSC says that is reportedly what happened to a 4-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl at Camp Lejeune back in April.

Target has received a total of four reports of children becoming entrapped in these weighted blankets, including the two fatalities.

CPSC and Target are urging consumers to stop using the recalled blankets immediately and contact Target for a refund.

This recall involves Pillowfort Weighted Blankets that weigh 6 pounds, measure 60 inches long and 40 inches wide, and have a removable, waterproof, washable cover.

The blankets come in eight prints or colors including unicorn white, space navy, pink, blue, gray, buffalo plaid red, blue constellation, and unicorn pink. Item numbers 097-02-0140 (Unicorn - White), 097-02-0148 (Space Navy), 097-02-0361(Pink), 097-02-0363 (Blue), 097-02-0364 (Gray), 097-02-1603 (Buffalo Plaid – Red), 097-02-3904 (Blue Constellation) and 097-02-3905 (Unicorn – Pink) are printed on the fabric tag attached to the removable covers of the blankets.

The weighted blankets were manufactured in China.

Target exclusively sold the recalled weighted blankets at Target stores nationwide and online at www.target.com.

The blankets were sold from December 2018 through September 2022 for $40.

Contact Target at 800-440-0680 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. to return the blankets by mail or return to any Target store.

