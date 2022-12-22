UNC men edge Michigan in Charlotte

UNC 80, Michigan 76
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Armando Bacot scored 26 points on 11-of-16 shooting, RJ Davis hit four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points and North Carolina held on to beat Michigan 80-76 at the Jumpman Invitational.

Caleb Love added 18 points, including four free throws in the closing seconds, for North Carolina. The Tar Heels have won four games in row.

Kobe Bufkin led Michigan with 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Jett Howard made 6 of 12 from the field and finished with 17 points. The Wolverines used an 11-4 run to trim their deficit to 73-71 when Bufkin made a jumper with 1:23 to play.

Davis answered with a runner off the glass 34 seconds later and Michigan got no closer.

