Person wanted for breaking & entering into Craven Co. business

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person and S.U.V. involved in a breaking and entering into a business Thursday morning.

Deputies say this happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Express Tobacco & Vape on N.C. 55 East Highway in New Bern.

If you have any information on the suspect, call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620 or Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357. If you want to remain anonymous you can contact Craven County Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141. A cash reward is being offered.

