One Eastern North Carolina ministry is focused on giving this holiday season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Christmas is only days away and though everyone loves receiving gifts, for Hope of Glory Ministries, the real gift is giving. After 21 years of service, Hope of Glory Ministries is expanding after seeing the influx in need following the global pandemic and rise of inflation.

“We have seen a huge influx, even since Covid of people coming in and shopping at the thrift store. People that donate items to us, clothing or household items, shoes, furniture. They’re the reason that we’re able to do what we do,” says Cat Knell, Hope of Glory Executive Director.”

Assistant Warehouse Manager, Emilio Schlotterhausen, reflects on his own story as he thinks about the expansion. “My mom was a single mom growing up and I always think about when I was a kid, this program would’ve been a God-send so I just see a lot of the moms that come through here and I know that they need the help, especially with the Christmas store so I think it’s a beautiful thing,” says Schlotterhausen.

With the new expansion, Knell says that Hope of Glory will be able to serve more families at a time. “Right now, we can really only serve at a good capacity 15-18 families, but when we’re able to come over here and expand, we’d be able to serve over 50 families, so we’re really excited about that,” Knell told WITN.

The Hope of Glory Community Thrift Store along with the Co-Op program helps families become financially stable. Knell says, “They set goals for themselves, pay off debt, put money in their savings, and they’re able to do that through our grocery store, through finance classes. They have a financial mentor, and so we’re at a place now where we can grow that.”

The thrift store has been in operation for 11 years and the co-op program for 6.5 years. Knell tells WITN they are actively looking for more families who really want to work hard and need accountability so that they can get their families to a place of being financially healthy.

To get involved or give to the non-profit, visit https://www.hope-of-glory.org/ for more information.

